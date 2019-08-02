Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister’s inspection team member Abdullah Thursday said the provincial government was planning to bring legislation in the assembly to discourage wastage of water in order to avert water crisis in future. The government was working to control water wastage in Balochistan, he said during his visit to cracked dam of Kili Khudidazai, Pishin.

He said the locals may be deprived of basic need of life in future if corrective measures would not be taken timely, adding that the construction of dams was the government’s top priority to beat the water scarcity in the province. He said the government was considering the option to bind the builders to ensure installation of small pounds to store rainwater. The poor planning on the part of engineers would not be tolerated in the present time, he added.

Inspecting the reconstruction work on Khudaidadzai dam, which was recently built with a cost of Rs 15 million, he said the use of sub-standard material in the construction of dam would not be tolerated.

Strict action would be taken if anyone found involved in the corruption and using sub standard material in construction, he added. He said that water was the invaluable blessing of the Almighty and the concept of life was impossible without water. He said that every member of society should play their role for solving water issues of the province, adding it was fortune that Pakistan was rich in agriculture and mineral resources.

He also expressed concern over depletion of underground water resources in the province.