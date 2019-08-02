Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the start of August, residents of the federal capital start gearing up for independence day preparations with decorating their houses, vehicles, shopping centers, bazaars and all other main roads with flags and fancy lights.

People belonging to different walks of life, especially youngsters and kids can be seen decorating their houses and vehicles with national flags and other themed products, as they starts preparing to celebrate August 14 with national and traditional fervor.

According to traders, like every year, decorative items are in high demand these days including national flags, multi-colored bangles, hats , dresses , badges, Minar-e-Pakistan models and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes.

The business of these Azadi related items at malls as well as by roadside outlets remain at peak during August 1 to 14, which shows zeal of the people belonging to all ages, a shopkeeper Khalid Mehmood said.

A youngster Mohsin Mukhtar said that display of a bunch of stalls along the roadside in main markets and roads had become the center of attraction for most of his age fellows.

A roadside vendor of such products, Sarfraz Ikram said that a large number of children and youngsters could be observed in the evening buying flags and stickers to decorate their vehicles and houses, which reflect the patriotic spirit they possess, he said.

Independence Day is the flavor of the season now, said 23-year-old Huzaifa Ali who was buying green and white hats for his siblings. He said, “We live in Pakistan and these items highlight our nationhood”.

Tri-colour caps are a hit; they even save children from the heat, he added. Just like other cities around the country, people in Islamabad are shopping to celebrate Independence Day, said a vendor displaying Independence Day accessories on road in G-7.

Asked about their sentiments, one of the buyers, Tahir Younus, said, “I am here to buy green shirts; I want taking them home and want children to know the importance of Pakistan.”

Hassan Azhar, another resident, said, “We are here to buy small flags because we want to decorate our house.”

“Wearing the ‘Azadi dress’ and other accessories is just a way to show our love for the country, it is our way of making this day a festive one,” said Arifa Rehman, a student of B.Com.

Shops, vehicles and motorbikes on all roads of the cities could be seen decorated with green and white colours, said a traffic police official on road. Many families have also start covering the roofs of their cars and windscreens with the national flags, he added.

The vendors have expressed hoped that the sale of Independence items will increase further in coming days, which was an indication of rising national fervour among citizens to celebrate their Independence Day.

On the other hand, many sweet and bakery shops start preparing special cakes with green and white color for this special day preparations to attract the customers.