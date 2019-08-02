Share:

LAHORE - In a short span of time, Hina Ashfaq has established herself a top model in fashion industry.

Whether it is a red carpet event, photo-shoot for designers or the style she opts while traveling, Hina seems to have mastered how to pull off the casual chic style like a pro.

Hina opened her eyes to the fashion realm as one of top seven contestant in 2014’s Miss Veet Contest. Later she worked in drama serial ‘Alif’. She also made a guest appearance in the movie ‘Thora Jee Le’. In conversation with The Nation, she talks about her career and success in the entertainment industry.

Models have long been looked down upon in our society; associated with a certain public image. Do you think that these preconceived notions have changed in the last few years?

I think during the last 10 years, modeling as a career in Pakistan has come to a stage where it is now perceived as a proper profession. Educated people have opted modeling as career. I believe it is now less challenging for the younger generation and newcomers aspiring to excel in this field.

What do you think of the new crop of models?

They are very professional in their attitude towards work. This is a very promising sign that modeling in the years to come will be an extremely popular career choice.

Do modeling agencies in Pakistan work under a registered code of ethics?

There are some agencies and production houses that are good and professional. But unfortunately, the majority lacks professionalism.

Most of the models have turned into actress and are moving towards films and television industry. Do you have any plans to move towards acting?

For me, modeling is always going to be a primary concern. However, I have delved into the field of acting and so far I feel I am making progress in that regard as well.

What one thing would you like to change about the entertainment industry?

The one thing I would like to change about entertainment industry is the lack of professionalism.

Finally, tell us a bit about your plans for the future?

I am currently working on various acting projects. I do have a keen interest in carrying my career as an actor forward. Apart from this, I am also inclined toward the role of hosting shows.