The minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi Friday said that Pakistan’s most populous city Karachi where country generating huge revenue was badly ignored by former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

However, the minister assured that before the August 14, cleanliness drive in Karachi would be completed with the joint efforts of its citizens.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all segment of society to play their responsible role in cleaning Karachi City. He said, “We will launch the drive from Sunday till August 13, adding, it would be the biggest Eiddi for Karachi residents”.

He also directed municipal representatives and other relevant departments to speed up their work.