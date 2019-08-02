Share:

SARGODHA - A shopkeeper died during a scuffle between anti-encroachment staff and traders near Khyam Chowk here on Wednesday. The traders placed the dead body in the middle of road and protested against Municipal Corporation (MC). They demanded early registration of a murder case against the perpetrators. Police arrested seven MC employees allegedly involving in the mishap while main gate of Municipal Corporation office had been locked to avoid any untoward incident. Sources told that anti-encroachment staff started operation against encroachers at Khyam Chowk. The traders offered resistance to the officials and during manhandling a mechanic identified Abdullah (60) fell down with the strike of an iron chair and died instantly. Police and rescuers rushed the spot and traders closed their shops and came out on the road. Traffic police momentously diverted all kind of traffic on Khyam Cinema over Head Bridge due to protest by the infuriated traders. The protestors burnt tyres and shouted slogans against Municipal Corporation. Citizens suffered badly over the blockage of road around the Khyam Chowk.