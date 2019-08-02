Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to FIA on an application seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq missing son of Mian Tariq arrested in Judge Video scandal case besides seeking reply within a week.

IHC single bench led by Justice Amir Farooq took up for hearing petition seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq, missing son of Mian Tariq , a prime accused in Judge Video Scandal case Friday.

On inquiring by court , Asif Chaudhry the counsel for petitioner said DG FIA is behind the disappearance of Faisal Tariq.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked how can DG FIA be behind disappearance of any one. Why have you made FIA Lahore party.

The counsel of petitioner told the court last contact with Faisal Tariq was made in Lahore when he was coming to Islamabad. Mian Tariq father of Faisal Tariq was also lifted on July 10 and was presented in the court on July 16. Even the family members don’t know where Faisal Tariq has been kept. Faisal Tariq be got recovered and he be presented in the court.

The court while issuing notice to DG FIA adjourned the hearing of the case for one week.