ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued an official notification of the successful candidates in the historic Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections held in tribal districts.

According to the ECP, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has won five seats, Independent Candidates six, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) two, Awami National Party one and Jamaat-e-Islam one.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Anwar Zaib Khan has been declared as the winner from PK-100 Bajaur–I, PTI’s Aimal Khan secured the seat of PK-101 Bajaur.

On PK-102 Bajaur-III, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Sirajuddin was declared successful with 19,088 votes.

The notification said that ANP candidate Nisar Ahmed was declared a winner from PK-103 Mohmand-I. Independent candidate Malik Abbas-ur-Rehman was declared winner on PK-104 Mohmand-II.

According to the notification of PK-105 Khyber-I constituency, the independent candidate Shafiq Afridi has been declared successful. Bilawal Afridi, another independent candidate won PK-106 seat Khyber-2.

Independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq won the PK-107 Khyber 3. JUI-F’s candidate Muhammad Riyaz grabbed PK-108 Kurram-I seat of the provincial assembly.

On PK-109 Kurram-II, PTI candidate Iqbal Syed Mian was declared winner and seat of the provincial assembly, PK-110 Orakzai was won by Independent candidate Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal.

PTI candidate Muhammad Iqbal Khan has been declared successful from PK-111 seat. Independent candidate Mir Kalam Khan grabbed 12,057 votes to secure PK-112 seat of the provincial assembly.

On PK-113 South Waziristan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Hafiz Isam Uddin was declared the winner and PK-114 seat was bagged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Naseer Ullah Khan.

Meanwhile, the result of PK-116 has been withheld as the returning officer has ordered re polling on the several polling stations.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all the independent candidates elected in the recent erstwhile

Fata provincial elections to join any of the political parties by 3rd August, 2019.

It was further notified that before joining any political party within the given deadline the elected candidate must write a letter the leader of that political party in order to inform him/her of joining the party.

It was further said in the notification that the leader of the political party shall inform the ECP of such joining of an independent candidate through a letter to be addressed to the Secretary Election Commission.

According to the notification of ECP, an affidavit should also be submitted along with the written consent of candidate that he/she was joining the particular party willingly and with no force or pressure.

Citing the sub-clause (c) of Clause 3 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Pakistan the notification elaborated that the members to fill the seats reserved for women which are allocated to a province shall be elected through the “Proportional Representation system of Political Parties” list of candidates on the basis of total numbers of general seats won by each political party.