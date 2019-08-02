Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Government has proposed eight projects worth Rs5.6 billion in education, health, and agriculture sectors to be included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) socio-economic development framework. Under the framework, five new schools would be established in the province at Tehsil levels at a cost of Rs800 million which would be equipped with smart classrooms including smart interactive white boards, multimedia equipment, computer equipment, table computer for learning, teaching furniture projects and printers. Once launched, the project is estimated to be completed within one year, sources in Punjab Planning and Development Board said.

Under the Socio-Economic Development Framework, China has agreed to provide Pakistan a grant of $1 billion for initiating various projects across the country specially in under developed areas. In another project, Punjab Tianjin University of Technology Lahore would be upgraded at a cost of Rs642 million by provision of machinery and equipment besides a faculty exchange programme would also be established under the project.

In health sector, three projects have been proposed including establishment of burn unit in Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs775 million, revamping and modernising tertiary healthcare facilities at a cost of Rs1.66 billion and revamping specialised healthcare system at district level at a cost of Rs800 million. Similarly in Agriculture sector a joint cotton research laboratory would be established in Multan at a cost of Rs186 million. The project will help in improving the productivity of the agriculture sector by increasing cotton cultivation area and production.