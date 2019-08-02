Share:

As the Opposition’s No- Confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani failed, the leader of the opposition in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif vowed to expose those senators ‘who sold their conscience’ in the process of secret voting.

Shehbaz Sharif, chaired a session of his party senators where he expressed concerns over the defeat of the no-confidence motion owing to lack of votes against the Senate chairman.

While warning to take strict actions against the turncoats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President claimed that 14 senators ‘sold their conscience’ and helped to collapse the resolution.

He said the entire Opposition will decide a course of action in this regard.

“Few senators colluded with the government and tarnished their own and Senate’s esteem,” Sharif said.

A day earlier, Sadiq Sanjrani survived the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him.

As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate owing to being short of merely 3 votes as a total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.