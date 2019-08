Share:

RIYADH - The Saudi authorities confirmed Thursday that the crescent moon of Zilhaj had been sighted so the Hajj will be performed on August 10. Hajj will therefore begin on Friday August 9, pilgrims will spend the day on the plains of Mount Arafat on Saturday August 10, and Eidul Azha will start on Sunday August 11.

As of Wednesday, 1,249,951 Hajj pilgrims had arrived in the Kingdom for the pilgrimage according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.