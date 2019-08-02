Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high-flood level has been recorded at River Chenab at Marala of 219,041 cusecs due to rains in Upper Catchment areas along River Jammu Tawi where no damages have been reported.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) daily monsoon situation report’s weather forecast for next 24 hours scattered to widespread thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls and one or two very heavy falls was expected over Upper Catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej alongwith, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur Divisions.

However, scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity was also expected over Upper Catchment of River Indus alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal and D.G. Khan Divisions.

Isolated thunderstorm and rain was expected over East Balochistan and Multan Divisions where wet spell was likely to decrease, it added.

The report mentioned that there was nothing critical occurred to report in the federal capital.

The situation observed August 1 said Nullah Lai was recorded 15.5 ft (Pre-Alert Level) at Katarian and 14.5 (Alert Level) at Gawalmandi due to rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on July 31 noted that due to heavy rains 2 houses had collapsed in District Bajour, resulting 1 dead, 3 injured and 2 houses partially damaged.

In Sindh on July 29 – 30 due to heavy rains Water ponding was reported in different area of Karachi and Hyderabad where dewatering pumps had been deployed for clearance of water. However, 11 deaths were reported due to electric shocks and wall collapse incidents.

There was nothing to report in Balochistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir whereas in Gilgit Baltistan on July 30, Fairy Meadow Road got blocked due to landslide where clearance work was underway.

The report warned that heavy falls may generate ‘Flash Flooding’ in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G. Khan Divisions and Kashmir, while Urban Flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions during Thursday and Friday.

It also underscored possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir which cannot be ruled out during the period, the report added.