MIRPUR (AJK) - The hydel power stations owned and operated by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) have generated the highest ever electricity as the hydel generation has crossed 8,000 megawatt (MW) for the first time in Pakistan, it was officially said.

As per details, Wapda delivered 8,158MW electricity to the National Grid during peak hours on July 31, 2019. This quantum of hydel power share registered an increase of about 600MW if compared with the previous years. This increased share of hydel electricity in the National Grid is the result of maximum power generation from Tarbela Hydel Power Station, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, Wapda told the media on Thursday.

The statistics of today’s hydel generation during the peak hours show that Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 3496MW electricity, Mangla Hydel Power Station generated 280MW electricity, Tarbela 4th Extension generated 1410MW, Ghazi Barotha generated 1450MW and Neelum Jhelum generated 978MW electricity while other hydel power stations cumulatively shared 544MW to the National Grid.

Since installed capacity of Wapda hydel power stations has risen to 9389MW with the completion of three mega hydropower projects, namely 969MW-Neelum Jhelum, 1410MW-Tarbela 4th Extension, and 108MW-Golen Gol, the hydel generation has therefore touched new peaks beyond 8000MW this year.

The rise in water level in water reservoirs and increased water indent by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and contributed to the highest power generation.

It may be mentioned that Wapda owns as many as 22 hydel power stations and provides about 31 billion units of hydel electricity to the National Grid annually. The share of hydel generation greatly contributes in lowering the overall electricity tariff for the consumers, as electricity generated through other sources is far costlier than hydel electricity.