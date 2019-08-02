Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad started debris collection campaign at Rawal Dam to preserve the aquatic life and make the environment clean. As per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, the capital administration is addressing marine pollution issues on top priority, Director Agriculture Extension Services ICT Qaiser Khan said on Thursday. He said that extreme vigilance had been exercised in regard to fitness of water for human consumption, adding that Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi was issuing water fitness certificate to the fisheries department (ICT) on daily basis.

The services of National Agricultural Research Council and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency had also been sought in that regard and both the organizations had declared dam water fit for human consumption, he maintained.

He said that residents of the area were being encouraged to come up with any information regarding any incident of water contamination.

Answering a query, he said that a control room working round the clock had been set up at the dam to supervise the three boats deputed by fisheries department to carried out patrolling on the patterns of coast guards around the dam, he added. Khan said that 10 pickets had been established at the edges of the dam to ensure watch and ward as well as to stop illegal fishing from the area.

Over 40 employees are performing duties on these pickets while two police reserves had been deputed to deal with any untoward situation, he said.

Commenting on the disposal of dead fishes, the Director AES said that dead fish was being instantly removed from the dam on daily basis to avoid harm for aquatic life and contamination of the water and was being buried on the bank far from water.

He said that NDMA had its worker on standby to cope with any untoward situation during the flooding. “Main reason of flooding in cities was the blockage of sewerage line due to garbage that was choking the major sewerage system of the cities”, he added.

While Met office has predicted more widespread rains with thunderstorm during next 24 hours in upper ares of the country including Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Islamabad and Kashmir divisions.