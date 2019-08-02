Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - Iggy Azalea blames streaming for her album flop. The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker admitted she was feeling ‘’defeated’’ after her LP ‘In My Defense’ failed to do well in the US charts, debuting at 50.She wrote on Twitter: ‘’I think sometimes I feel defeated because I look at the chart and see how much streaming impacts it, and think, ‘How can I win when I’m up against THAT?’ But I also feel like: ‘Okay, and?’ There are two options. Quit. Or shut up and just keep fighting. So I’ll keep on fighting!’’She said: ‘’I thought it was reminiscent of my life because I feel like I’m always defending myself, whether it’s on the internet or the person that everybody thinks they know a lot of information about so this kind of might be the perfect title for my album.