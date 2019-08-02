Share:

ISLAMABAD - After Hassan Ali’s marriage rumours went viral, Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim is all set to exchange wedding vows this month.

The all-rounder cricketer is getting hitched to London-based Sania Ashfaq in a ceremony to be held in Islamabad on 26 August. According to our reports, the lovebirds met in London for the first time and have known each other for a while now before deciding to make it official; the families are busy with the wedding preparations.

Imad is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Vitality Blast but he plans on taking a break for his big day: “I will get a week’s break from my professional commitments for the marriage ceremony and will rejoin Nottinghamshire for the remaining matches,” the cricketer shared. Recently, word spread about fast-bowler Hassan Ali getting married to Haryana-based, Shamia Arzoo in Dubai.

However the cricketer clarified the wedding was “not confirmed yet” and that their “ “families have yet to meet and decide upon it”.