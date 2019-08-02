Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on the third consecutive day on Thursday lodged a strong protest with India over constant, unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC). In this connection the Indian Deputy High Commissioner (HC) Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal protested over the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, as a result of relentless firing by the Indian forces. In addition to one fatality and nine injuries, resulting from firing in Nauseri Sector along LoC on July 31, another civilian Bisma, daughter of Ghulam Murtaza, lost her life while six other civilians sustained serious injuries on Thursday. The Indian forces have been continuously targeting civilians living along the LoC and working boundary with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons for some days now.