PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan met the Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda who called on him at Chief Minister House, Peshawar and congratulated the CM on the conduct of successful elections in the newly merged tribal districts.

While discussing areas of mutual interest, the khan stated that after a long period of instability and insecurity, peace has been restored in the province and now the provincial government has embarked on a comprehensive strategy of industrialisation of the province to promote trade and commerce.

Matsuda appreciated the government’s efforts for restoration of peace adding that peace and stability are paramount in attracting investment. He further said that the investment opportunities in the province will be presented before potential Japanese investors.

Further commenting on areas of mutual interests, the chief minister stated that the present government is focused on developing mines and minerals sector in the northern areas of the province and is also planning on provision of cheap electricity to industries which will attract foreign and domestic investors.

The Japanese delegation was also informed about the government’s efforts to promote religious tourism in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash highlighted historic Buddhist sites in the Takthbhai and Swat areas of the province adding that there is tremendous scope for promotion of religious tourism as Pakistan in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in particular has a rich and diverse historical background.

Matsuda, while recognising the diverse historical background of the province, also invited the chief minister to Japan to celebrate 70 years of cordial relations between both the countries in the year 2022 alongwith gracing Gandahara exhibition, with his presence, to be held in Japan. Khan on this occasion also presented shield to the ambassador.

The Japanese delegates also included Yasushi Nakagawa and Toshihiko Takatsuka, whereas, the meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the ambassador also called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad on Thursday.

He remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interests. The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s effort in bringing peace in Afghanistan and he also showed keen interest to invest in the agriculture, tourism and gemstone industry in the province.

The governor highlighted the importance of Pakistani fruits grown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sought help from Japan in food processing and exporting the same. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s land is very rich in production of all kinds of fruits.

He also invited Japanese businessmen to visit newly established special economic zones in the province and he also asked for Japan’s assistance in processing the gemstones for international market.

The Japanese envoy assured to provide all possible assistance and help to Pakistan and emphasised on strengthening bilateral relations.