ISLAMABAD - An accountability court (AC) on Wednesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 14-day physical remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG agreement case.

The NAB officials produced the accused, who was also PML-N’s central leader, before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir. The NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding the development in investigation process from the accused person and requested the judge to grant his further remand.

The court accepted the NAB request and directed the NAB officials to produce the accused again on August 15th, after ending of physical remand time.

It may be mentioned here that the court had handed over Abbasi to NAB custody on July 19, on a 13-day physical remand.

Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs 220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had also been nominated in the same case.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court allowed the sister of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet his brother currently in NAB custody in LNG agreement case.

Sadia Abbasi and Barrister Shah Nawaz Ranjha filed an application to AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir seeking permission to meet Abbasi.

The applicants stated that they wanted to give some legal advice to Abbasi who had announced to contest his case at his own.

The court accepted the request and allowed Sadia Abbasi and Ranjha to meet former Prime Minister.