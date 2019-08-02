Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a magistrate in April 2016. ATC Judge Shakir Hassan sentenced Naseer Ahmad (60) to five-year rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs20,000 on him under Section 7(h) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. He was also awarded two-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 506 of the PPC along with Rs20,000 fine. The attacker will further undergo two-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs20,000 under Section 353 of the PPC besides one-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs10,000 fine under Section 186 of the PPC. The court also handed down another six-month rigorous imprisonment to him under Section 228 of the PPC. He will face an additional imprisonment in case of failure of payment of fine. The FIR was registered against the accused on April 19, 2016 on a written complaint by Muhammad Hussain, the stenographer of the magistrate, under sections 30, 324, 506-B, 353, 186, 228 of the PPC and Section 7 of the ATA 1997 with police station Civil Lines on charges of intimidating and assaulting a public servant and his reader Muhammad Ijaz. However, the convict was acquitted of the offence punishable under Section 324 of the PPC.