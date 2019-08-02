Share:

SHARAQPUR - A suspect, along with his brother, murdered a man for having illicit relations with his girlfriend here. According to police, 25-year-old Shan Ali had been missing from his village Sahjowal for seven days. His parents got a case registered at Sharaqpur police station. SHO Abdullah Pasha launched investigation and arrested Humayun who, during interrogation, disclosed that he had illicit relations with a girl named Sonia of a neighbouring village. He added that when he came to know Shan Ali also had an illicit affair with Sonia, he murdered him with the help of his brother Usman and threw his body in bushes near Tridaywali. The police also arrested Sonia and launched further investigation to ascertain the facts.

DEAD

Two motorcycles collided head-on near Burj Atari village. A man died in the collision while two others were badly injured. The deceased was identified as Iqbal. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Lahore by Rescue 1122.