LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bkahat has directed to ensure completion of projects within stipulated timeframe. Chairing a meeting to review progress on foreign funded projects on Thursday, he directed to ensure judicious utilisation of resources to the satisfaction of development partners. Chairman Planning and Development Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, representatives of Asian Development Bank and World Bank and relevant officers also attended the meeting. Punjab Disaster Management Authority official briefed the meeting about ongoing management of flood. Irrigation department official updated about Trimu and Punjab up gradation projects. Secretary Energy briefed about installation of solar panels at 42000 schools and 2218 Basic Health Units (BHUs). He informed that the PC-I of the project was prepared while design will be approved in this month. Public Private Partnership (PPP) official said that international partners were updated about establishment of PPP Authority in Punjab.