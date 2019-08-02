Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, bringing life to a standstill and causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and frequent power outages.

Roads in major cities, including Lahore, were presenting scenes of lakes and ponds and it took civic agencies hours to drain out rainwater after the rain stopped.

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, DI Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir and at isolated places in Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Kalat and Zhob divisions.

Experts have forecast more rains during the next 2-3 days.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing at noon that followed by rains. Steady rains for about one hour submerged roads and streets, not only in low-lying areas but also several posh localities, in knee deep water. Inundated rainwater added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on number of important arteries, including The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozpur Road, Sharey Fatima Jinnah, Sir Agha Khan Road, Multan Road and Canal Bank Road. Vehicles were seen broken down in various localities. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City.

High velocity winds and wet conditions caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders, putting portion of Lahore in darkness.

Overcast conditions, winds and rains, however, provided much needed respite to the people from prevailing muggy weather by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level during the day and at nighttime.

Maximum temperature in the City was recorded 32 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 83 per cent.

According to the experts, a easonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm/rain for the City during the next 2-3 days.

Rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are expected in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Hazara division, Islamabad and Kashmir and at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, DI Khan, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad received 155mm rain, Rawalpindi 76mm, Sialkot 74mm, Mangla 64mm, Bhakkar 56mm, Balakot 49mm, Jhelum 48mm, Lahore 46mm, Kalat 44mm, DI Khan 40mm, Chakwal 36mm, Murree 32mm, Kotli 28mm, Attock 26mm, Hafizabad and Gujranwala 24mm each, Kakul 22mm, Mandi Bahauddin 17mm, Narowal 16mm, Multan 15mm, Layyah 14mm, Kasur and Muzaffarabad 11mm each, Gujrat and Saidu Sharif 10mm each, Garidupatta 08mm, Cherat and Zhob 05mm each, DG Khan 04mm, Upper Dir 03mm, Lower Dir 02mm and Rawalakot 01mm.