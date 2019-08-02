Share:

LAHORE : Officials of the Lahore Development Authority and Cooperative Department on Thursday visited headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) where they briefed the NAB director general about the delay in the mega housing project, LDA Avenue-1. LDA DG Usman Moazzam briefed the NAB Lahore director general about reasons for “undue delay” in LDA Avenue-I Project. A NAB spokesman said the briefing was called to address different issues in order to complete the project at the earliest. According to the LDA DG, the mega housing scheme covers an area of 17,771 kanals and five different housing societies owning 3,200 kanals are offering resistance in transferring land. “The role of Lahore NAB is required for settlement,” the spokesman quoted DG LDA as saying. The DG further said that LDA is offering plots for balloting to all stakeholders over 30 percent ratio as defined in the law. On this occasion, representatives from Chiniot Cooperative Housing Society, Mumtaz Housing Scheme, Islamic Research Scholars Cooperative Housing Society, Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, and Punjab Civil Servants Employees Cooperative Housing Society expressed “reservations for attaching their lands into LDA’s mega project.” After listening to all the parties, DG NAB ordered to call administration of Chiniot Cooperative Housing Society in the next week for briefing since they had failed to develop land and deliver plots to general public since 1987. Mumtaz Housing Society and Board of Revenue Cooperative Housing Society officials have also been directed to adjust their existing issues with LDA within 15 days duration, as per law.