Cancer has been a challenge for the doctors in Pakistan where yearly countless people lose their precious lives because of this dilemma. However, poor people lose their hopes when they are suffering from this disease. They may not have the proper treatment because of poverty and some other compulsions. According to the researches, the treatment of cancer costs Rs 1.2 million in private hospitals. This is a huge amount for poor families because they cannot afford it. Experts and doctors believe that this disease kills the wishes and desires of the victims’ whey then know about this. We are losing precious lives on a daily basis because of the unavailability of cancer hospitals in the rural areas of Pakistan like Baluchistan. There is no cancer hospital present within this province, and resultantly, most of the patients die on the spot without treatment because they cannot afford the required amount in private hospitals of Karachi.

Therefore, I humbly request to the CM of Baluchistan to take stern action in this regard and save the precious lives of people. There should be established cancer hospitals in Baluchistan as soon as possible for the poor.

SHARAN MOHAMMAD HASSAN,

Singanisar.