I would like to appreciate the Lahore High court for warning the petrol pumps regarding the customers without a helmet on the bike. Lahore High Court has done a great thing by directing all the people to wear a helmet while riding because it can save our lives in one way or another. The ones who do not follow the rules or do not wear the helmet, will not be provided petrol to their bikes as the court announced it already. I think such decisions can save us and everybody should be wearing a helmet for the sake of their lives.

Thus, I appreciate Lahore High Court for such massive action and I hope all of the provinces will learn from this. The helmet will help us when we meet an accident and there should be awareness among the young people of the country as well.

ATIQUE TARIQ ALI,

Turbat.