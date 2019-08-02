Share:

BEIJING - As many as 17 cross-border optical cables have been put into service in Xinjiang autono­mous region, connecting China with Pakistan and some other neighbouring countries.

This was stated at a news briefing by Shoh­rat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang regional government while highlighting the region’s recent achievements in promoting peace, tranquility and prosperity.

Giving credit of the achievements to the Central government and the leadership of the Communist Party of China, he said there has been fast development in the recent years, im­proving the socio-economic life of the people.

Shohrat Zakir who was accompanied by other seniors officials Alken Tuniaz and Zhang Chunlin said that the religious freedom and tranquility were being upheld, while making considerable progress in eliminating terror­ism in its all forms and manifestation.

About the vocational education and train­ing centers in the region, he said the majority of the people receiving training from there can find suitable jobs and earn a satisfactory living.

The graduates from these centers have started to play a positive role in Xinjiang’s de­velopment. “They have also helped others in finding better jobs and pursing a better life,” he said.

According to Shohrat Zakir, in the economic sector, Xinjiang region continued to pursue mutual benefits and promote trade. Since 2014, they have established 2,451 railway services to link western neighboring coun­tries with an average annual growth of 100%.