ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday officially offered consular access for today (August 2) to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was convicted and sentenced to death by a military court for espionage.

The decision came following the International Court of Justice’s verdict, in the case, asking Pakistan to immediately inform Jadhav of his rights under Article 36, and grant India consular access.

At his weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that Pakistan was awaiting Indian response and had formally informed the Indian High Commission here.

The ICJ, in its ruling, had asked Pakistan to ensure “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences”.

The ICJ said that even though it had found Pakistan in violation of Article 36 the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, “it is not the conviction and sentence of Jadhav which are to be regarded as a violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.”

Foreign Office spokesperson Faisal said Pakistan looked forward to world intervention on the Kashmir issue. He said the Foreign Office had summoned the Indian High Commissioner on 28th and 30th of the last month, and Thursday as well and lodged a strong protest over the “ceasefire violations.”

“There are reports that 10,000 additional Indian forces personnel are being deployed in Kashmir, which will further deteriorate human rights situation in the held territory,” he said.

Faisal said the Indian occupation forces in their recent acts of state terrorism have martyred seven Kashmiris, including Mir Zeenatul Islam, Muna Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad and Shaan Showkat Bhatt in Shopian, Bijbehara and Bandipore areas of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India should stop misleading the international community and fully respect the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir, as protected under international law and accept the ground realities and aspirations of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir instead of continuing with its policy of obduracy in the territory and running away from the dialogue process.

To a question, he said US President Donald Trump raised the issue of mediation about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute saying that Indian Prime Minister had requested him for it. “We have welcomed his offer. We look forward to positive developments and resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Asked about the US sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Faisal said Pakistan always believed that “diplomacy and dialogue should be given a chance and we stand by our position.”

On the Afghan peace process, Faisal said Pakistan had been facilitating the peace talks with the Taliban in good faith and as a shared responsibility of the international community to bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and the entire region.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally committed to the Afghan peace process. We will continue stressing for a comprehensive all-inclusive Afghan owned and Afghan led peace process and in this regard we are working with all stakeholders. Matters related to the visit of the Taliban, as announced by the Prime Minister, are being finalized,” he added.

Moreover, he said, Pakistan’s position on the peace process is to facilitate peace talks in good faith and as a shared responsibility.

“We have noted the outcome of the two-day intra-Afghan talks held in Doha last month, where the Afghan groups agreed on a broad roadmap for the future of Afghanistan. We hope that the next round of intra-Afghan talks would be more comprehensive and all-inclusive. Intra-Afghan talks are internal political matter of Afghanistan. Pakistan would continue to support an outcome acceptable to all Afghans in line with the efforts made by the US and international community. As the talks are continuing, we must not prejudge the conclusions,” he maintained.

Faisal said the international community has recognized the importance of peaceful, non-military and Afghan owned and Afghan led solution of the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan has played a pivotal role in taking forward the peace process in good faith and our role in this regard has been widely acknowledge.

“However, sustainable peace and security in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility. The ultimate decision for a sustainable political settlement can only be made by the Afghans themselves. Pakistan will keep on supporting a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan. Nonetheless Pakistan’s sincere and consistent support is a major boost for the ongoing peace efforts,” he said.

Faisal did not comment on the reported death of Hamza Bin Laden, the son of Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden.

To a question, he said President Trump had agreed to visit Pakistan in reply to the invitation by PM Khan. “The details of the visit would be worked out in due course,” he said.

Faisal said a meeting between officials of Pakistan and India is expected soon to finalise the modalities and culminate the Kartarpur Corridor.

INDIA EVALUATES PAK OFFER

India will review Pakistan’s offer of allowing consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. “We will evaluate the offer. We will maintain communication with Pakistan through diplomatic channels,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in New Delhi on Thursday, reported NDTV.