Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday told US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad that Pakistan will play a vital role in Afghan peace process .

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad called on COAS Bajwa . Both shared the steps taken in

this regards and discussed efforts for success of peace process in Afghanistan.

ISPR told that US peace envoy while appreciating the support of Pakistan wholeheartedly expressed hope that the other side would cooperate with the same spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan will play its role to enhance all efforts for peace towards fullest potential.

COAS Bajwa and US envoy Khalilzad agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that valid bilateral assurance would have to be made to ensure lasting peace efforts in the region.

US Embassy issued a statement regarding Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to Pakistan, it stated that US peace envoy discussed the progress on Afghan reconciliation process with Pakistani leadership in his visit on August 1 and 2.

The statement said that Zalmay Khalilzad also met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff

(COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and informed them about the positive progress in the Afghan peace process .

According to a statement issued by the US Embassy, the US envoy also spoke to Pakistani leadership on the future strategy for Afghan peace

process. The meetings also focused on Pakistan‘s cooperation in the peace process and on the positive steps that need to be taken ahead.

He advised Pakistan and Afghanistan not to use their own land against each other. Bilateral assurances will facilitate reconciliation for

Afghan side. “The Afghan Comprehensive Peace Agreement will help inregional economic stability, coordination and development”, he added.

On August 1, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad on an important visit to brief

Pakistani leadership about the progress with the Taliban.

US peace envoy went to the Foreign Ministry shortly after landing in Islamabad where he met the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Zalmay Khalilzad will leave for Qatar after completing his visit to Pakistan