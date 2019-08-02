Share:

Karachi - PIA Scouts General Manager and Assistant Provincial Commissioner Public Relations Aijaz Choudhari said on Thursday that the scout movement was an ideal organisation of youth in the world.

“There are more than 40 million serving Rover scouts, both boys, girls, and shaheen scouts in the world,” he said. He was speaking at PIA Scouts Provincial Executive Committee’s meeting, which was held here at Karachi Airport on Thursday. Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan presented the agenda and updates on the activities of PIA Scouts in the meeting.

Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan and other secretaries, Syed Mehboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadir, Tariq Ansari, Muhammad Usman, District Commissioner Ms Tassawur Atique and others attended the meeting.

The recommendations presented at the previous meeting were confirmed.

Keeping in view the Independence Day on August 14, recommendations were made for celebrating the occasion in a befitting manner.