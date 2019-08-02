Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed for revisiting the master plan of Islamabad keeping in view the ground realities and the increase in its population.

While chairing a meeting regarding the master plan of the federal capital in Islamabad on Friday, the Prime Minister said that in the interim period, sub rules should immediately be framed for the protection of the capital's green areas and regularize the construction activities.

PM also took notice of all the work in progress to provide better residential facilities to the dwellers of slums in Islamabad under Naya Pakistan Housing Project. He said the aim is to provide them better civic facilities and improve their standards of living.

Imran Khan regretted that problems relating to increase in population, expansion of the city and its better management were totally ignored in the past. The Chairman CDA briefed the Prime Minister about the plantation campaign started in the capital