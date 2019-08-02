Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and thanked him for his efforts and support to Pakistan and its interests.

During the telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister stressed that the developing relations with Saudi Arabia is a top priority of his country.

Imran Khan described Saudi Arabia as a friend that Pakistan trusts. He said that his country cannot forget Saudi Arabia’s constant standing in all adversities and difficult times.

In response, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised the distinguished relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

He also lauded the efforts of the two countries to strengthen and develop these relations in diverse fields. He also expressed the keenness of Saudi leadership to support Pakistan in all fields.

In February this year, the Saudi leader visited Pakistan on the invitation of the premier and was given a red carpet welcome upon arrival.

Imran Khan visited Saudi Arabia last year in September in his first foreign trip after assuming office. The premier visited the kingdom for the second time in October to attend a key investment conference in Riyadh.

After the visit of the prime minister, Saudi Arabia announced to provide a $6 billion lifeline to Pakistan on an annual basis in the shape of cash assistance and oil on deferred payments.

The kingdom also agreed to reduce visa fees for Pakistanis.

Saudi Arabia agreed to bail out Pakistan during the second visit of the prime minister.

Since coming into power last year, the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran has been cultivating strong ties with Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.