Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 99.37 points to close at 31,839.11 points. A total of 70,658,330 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.005 billion. Out of 344 companies, share prices of 126 companies recorded increase while 195 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 10,589,000 and price per share of Rs17, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 5,354,500 and price per share of Rs12.32 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 4,790,500 and price per share of Rs1 3.45.