Rawalpindi - A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been detected to have declared his nephew as his son in birth register of Union Council Saghri and to have brought him to United Kingdom, where he got British nationality, sources revealed on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has also ordered deputy director local government to hold inquiry against the Secretary Union Council Saghri for tampering the record of a citizen Nasir Mehmood in birth register in order to enable him to get British nationality, they said.

The local leader of PTI was identified as Ghazanfar Iqbal, who was earlier part of PML-Q and had also been elected twice as Nazim UC Saghri, sources disclosed. DD Local Government had summoned all the parties and have recorded their statements, they said.

According to sources, a citizen Chaudhry Hanif appeared before DC Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa in an open court and submitted an application that a person Ghazanfar Iqbal, son of Faqeer, resident of Top Mankiyala, UC Saghri had shown his nephew Nasir Mehmood, son of Fazal Hussain, as his son in NADRA as well as birth register of the UC apparently by bribing the UC secretary. “Secretary UC Saghri tampered series number 128 in annual birth register 1973 by changing father name of Nasir Mehmood from Fazal Hussain to Ghazanfar Iqbal,” the complainant alleged. He added that later, Nasir Mehmood obtained a computerized national identity card (number 37405-5367756-5) from NADRA and registered himself in voters’ list as well. The applicant alleged that all this fraud was committed between the year 1982 to 1990 when Nasir Mehmood wanted to travel to UK by showing him as son of Ghazanfar Iqbal in the record of NADRA and Passport and Immigration Department. He revealed that Nasir Mehmood married a lady Kubra Sultana and the couple gave birth to a daughter Sumbal Mehmood, who was also mentioned in record of UC Saghri as grand-daughter of Fazal Hussain, the real father of Nasir.

The DC was also told that Secretary UC Saghri had also prepared a bogus marriage certificate (CRMS No. M374106-13-0122) of Nasir Mehmood in which he mentioned Kubra Sultana as the daughter in law of Ghazanfar Mehmood instead of the real father in law Fazal Hussain. He alleged that Secretary UC Saghri also prepared a phony birth certificate (No.B374106-13-1332) of Sumbal Hussain showing her grand-daughter of PTI local leader Ghazanfar Iqbal apparently to provide the lady a chance to travel to UK. He mentioned in the complaint that Nasir Mehmood is son of Zia Begum, the first cousin of Ghazanfar Iqbal. He said that Ghazanfar and Nasir were currently residing in UK and were British nationals.

Chaudhry Hanif also told the DC that Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi had also been looking for Ghazanfar Iqbal for his alleged involvement in forgery case number 24/98 under sections 420/467/468/471.

The applicant appealed the DC to initiate legal action against Secretary UC Saghri for tampering record of the birth register. Taking action, DC forwarded the complaint (DDLG/5201 dated 22/5/19) to DD Local Government asking for holding inquiry against the accused. When contacted by The Nation, DD Local Government confirmed the development. He said that he had summoned all the accused and had recorded their statements. He said that he had recommended action against the Secretary UC in his inquiry report.