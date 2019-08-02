Share:

LAHORE - IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has said Qurban Lines will be converted into a residential area for policemen and their families.

“The master plan be shared with the Central Police on August 2. Except the Safe City Authority Headquarters, all police offices would be shifted,” he said during a meeting on beautification of Qurban Lines and working of CPOs. A mini market would be set up there for families of policemen.

During the meeting, DIG Shahid Javed briefed the IGP. The IGP directed the Additional IG (Welfare and Finance) to share the development plan with Central Police Office so that practical work for completion of project can be started at the earliest. The IG said welfare of police officials is his top priority and all available resources are being utilized to take every possible measure in this regard so that police officials can perform their duty with diligence. He said that due to his personal efforts the Punjab government has restored the police allowance and in future too such initiatives will be continued.

Additional IG (Welfare & Finance) Sardar Ali Khan, DIG (Telecommunication) Shahid Javed, DIG Kamran Khan, AIG Development Hassan Iqbal, AIG Finance Dr Shehzad Asif along with other senior officers were also present.