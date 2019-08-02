Share:

LAHORE :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till August 9. Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand while Opposition Leader in the National Assembly could not turn up due to the Senate session continued in Islamabad. Therefore, Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel, in response to a court query, submitted that his client was busy in Islamabad in connection with Senate session, and filed an exemption petition on behalf of the PML-N leader. He submitted the exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif be accepted for yesterday. Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz after taking permission from the court, spoke in his defence and submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had levelled allegations of corruption on him so it should also prove those allegations. He submitted that if allegations were proved against him, he would seek apology from the court as well as the nation. Afterwards, the court adjourned further proceedings till August 9 while extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz. The court also accepted the exemption application filed by Shehbaz Sharif through his counsel. The accountability bureau alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, as then chief minister of Punjab, had approved construction of a drain in Chiniot which cost Rs360 million only to benefit Ramzan Sugar Mills .