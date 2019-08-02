Share:

ISLAMABAD - After the recent heavy rains of ongoing monsoon spell, the water management bodies of the twin cities have been put on high alert. It was said to be the heaviest rains of the season, as according to a report of the NDMA, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi received 155mm and 71mm rain, respectively, during last 24 hours. The water level in Rawal Dam was rising alarmingly while Nullah Lai was recorded at 15.5feet, it said. DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said in a social media message that the spillways of Rawal Dam were being opened while people living near the River Korang and River Swaan were being advised to stay away from the banks of rivers.

He said that announcements were being made to make public aware of the situation adding he said ban has been imposed over bathing in rivers under article 144.

The DC Islamabad said that all the assistant commissioners had been sent into the field along with ICT officers to monitor the choking situation in nullahs and on roads of the city.

He said that city’s management was taking all important steps to ensure that general public would not have to go through the hassle due to constant rain in the city.

Talking to APP, an NDMA official said that different cities of the country were witnessing urban flooding including Karachi, Lahor and Rawalpindi.