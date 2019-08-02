Share:

Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Dr. Nafisa Shah has said that the result of the no confidence motion against Chairman Senate is indeed shocking but will not sway the determination of the opposition.

In a statement issued here on Friday. Dr. Nafisa Shah said that as the time changes, the severity of the cases against President Zardari starts changing as well and blaming PPP has always been a trend.

She said that despite court orders Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was not allowed to meet her father.

The Secretary Information PPPP said that the incumbent government represents the worst form of dictatorship and is constantly trying to misguide the people.

The incumbent government was blatantly attempting to hide its faults by starting a blame game but these efforts would be in vain, Dr. Nafisa Shah concluded.