Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on failure of the no-confidence motion against him and said it was failure of the negative agenda of the opposition.

Buzdar said that senators reposed their confidence in Sanjrani and rejected the alliance of the opposition. “The elements who wanted to achieve their personal agenda remained unsuccessful. Sanjrani has been running business of the House in an effective manner and he always displayed exemplary political tolerance and acumen. The PTI government will always stand by Sanjrani,” he said. He said that opposition should avoid politics of anarchy and chaos after this defeat. He said that opposition parties have their personal agenda and the unnatural alliance of the opposition would die soon. He said the opposition, which is united for their personal interests, will disunite in a few days and added that people have always rejected those who did negative politics. He said the PTI government is correcting mistakes of 70 years. “We are serving people sincerely and wholeheartedly and Pakistan is moving towards its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he concluded.

STEPS AGAINST LOCUST ATTACK REVIEWED

A high-level meeting at chief minister’s office with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair reviewed in detail measures taken to stop locust attack on crops in Bahawalpur Division.

Directing the authorities to take all possible measures to counter the attack, the chief minister said the departments concerned should remain fully alert and vigilant in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts to save crops. He said that focus should be on aerial spray to control the locust attack. He said that scope of aerial spray should be expanded by hiring aero plane on rent. He directed that the spray through vehicles should be accelerated. “Surveillance should be done on a daily basis and a campaign should be carried out in a scientific way to protect crops from the locust attack. More pesticides should be imported according to the need and speedy measures should be taken with the support of the federal government in this regard,” he said.

He said that concerned departments will have to remain fully alert and field officers should discharge their duties efficiently. He said that the control rooms established at the central and district levels should keep a vigilant eye round-the-clock on the situation.

The PDMA director general gave a briefing about the measures taken to protect crops from the locust attack. The chief secretary, SMBR, principal secretary to CM, agriculture secretary, secretary to CM (Coordination), PDMA DG and others were present on the occasion. Commissioners of Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Multan divisions participated in the meeting through video link.

SORT OUT PENDING CASES OF OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS

A high-level meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair reviewed performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

The chief minister directed the officials to sort out the pending cases of overseas Pakistanis on an urgent basis. Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said that chairmen of the Overseas Pakistanis Committees have been posted in 29 districts whereas chairmen of the remaining seven districts will be posted soon. He said that participation of DCs and DPOs in the meetings of District Committees will be ensured as it will greatly help solve pending cases. He directed the administration and police authorities to extend full cooperation to the district committees for immediate solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said that absence of DCs and DPOs from the meetings will not be tolerated.

The chief minister said the draft of the new act of OPC Punjab has been prepared and it will be finalised soon. He said that expatriate Pakistanis are assets of the country and their services for the country are laudable. He said the Punjab government will ensure protection of rights and properties of overseas Pakistanis at every cost. The meeting was also attended by Vice Chairman of OPC Punjab Wasim Akhtar, IG of Punjab Police. ACS, principal secretary to CM and DG of the OPC Punjab.

QADRA CANAL OPENS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has solved an important issue of farmers in district Rajanpur of southern Punjab. On the directions of the chief minister, Qadra Canal has been opened. As a result, he said, water could be available in the canals of Rajanpur for irrigating thousands of acres of agricultural land. He said that provision of water to tail-end farmers should be ensured. Abundant water would be available to farmers after opening of Qadra Canal. He said that instructions have been issued to the concerned authorities to control the menace of water theft.

DEATH CONDOLED

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four persons of a family in a road accident in Drahma area in DG Khan. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and offered condolences to the bereaved family and directed that the injured child should be provided best treatment facilities. He has sought a report from the administration.