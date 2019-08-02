Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Fardous Aashiq Awan said that Senate members rejected the narrative of opposition and showed confidence in policies of PM Imran Khan regarding prosperity of the country.

Talking to media outside the parliament, she said the government fulfilled all constitutional requirements and failed the no-confidence resolution against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sajrani with power of vote.

She said the democracy, constitution and PM’s narrative win and respectable senators rejected the politics of chaos of opposition. She said that Senate is the symbol of federation and few reputable senators of opposition refused their corrupt leadership’s directions and played role in empowerment of democracy through their votes.

She said opposition escaped from the voting on no-confidence resolution against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and it did not allow its members of Senate to participate in the voting. She said that senators of Mulana Fazalur Rehman had shown no-confidence in JUI-F Chief, therefore, he should withdraw call of anti-government long march in October.

The Special Assistant to PM said no space of any corrupt element in Naya Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will present “Tameer-e-Pakistan” agenda before nation on August 18. She said that earlier opposition lost its popularity in people due to its non-democratic moves in and out of the parliament.

Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said PM Imran Khan is striving to make Pakistan a country as dreamt by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She was addressing a ceremony of photographic and painting exhibition in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day, at Lok Virsa.

She said the real freedom of the people of Pakistan is linked with economic stability and the government is fully committed in this regard. She said the reform agenda of the government in the country is reflection of the vision of Quaid-i-Azam.

She said that the Ministry of Information is playing a key role in promotion of soft image of the country and saving Pakistan’s cultural heritage through digitalisation. She said all rare pictures of Quaid-i-Azam will be available on internet.