Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is holding an emergency meeting with party senators on Friday (today) after no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was rejected.

The PML-N senators are likely to be questioned in the meeting over the Senate voting. Sources have revealed that the session – headed by Shehbaz Sharif – will determine a time frame to identify the 14 senators who voted against their party.

PML-N will also deliberate on the reasons due to which its members voted for the government, and devise future strategy.

It is worth mentioning here that the no-trust motion against Sadiq Sanjrani was tabled by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq.

A total of 100 senators, including Sanjrani, took part in the polling process on Thursday. Senator Javed Abbasi was appointed the polling agent on behalf of the opposition, while Senator Nauman Wazir was appointed on behalf of the government.

50 votes were received in favor of the no-confidence motion. The opposition needed at least 53 votes for the resolution to be passed but fell just three votes short of victory.

64 senators had stood up in support of the motion to table the no-confidence resolution when Barrister Saif directed senators, who were in favor of the resolution, to stand on their seats.