In spite of savouring the invincible-looking majority in the Senate, the combined opposition failed to remove its Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani, through a motion of no confidence Thursday. And I am not surprised about it.

From day-one of the posting of no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, I kept repeatedly telling you that the opposition had no solid ground to attempt removing him. The Chairman Senate hardly has any role, if you consider the real power play in Pakistan. This office essentially regulates the parliamentary business and Sanjrani had mostly been bending to the numerical-edge that the combined opposition enjoyed in his House.

Sanjrani had surfaced, virtually from nowhere, to reach the Chairman Senate’s office in late 2017. Pakistan Peoples’ Party played a decisive role in getting him placed there and in return grabbed the office of the Deputy Chairman for its nominee, Salim Mandviwala.

Imran Khan’s PTI had also adopted Sanjrani in the name of “alleviating the accumulated grievances” of Balochistan. While promoting Sanjrani, neither the PPP nor the PTI dared to candidly admit that blind hatred of Nawaz Sharif was the real cause of their short but sweet bonding.

Nawaz Sharif is now spending time in jail. NAB has also nabbed many leading stars of the political party associated with his name. A large number of the PML-N legislators feel literally crippled with fear of being “the next” these days.

The accountability outfits eventually turned their guns towards the PPP as well. Asif Ali Zardari, the former President, is in NAB’s custody along with his sister. The Sindh Assembly Speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani, remains in judicial remand due to allegedly living beyond his visible means of wealth.

Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister Sindh, and Syed Khurshid Shah, a very experienced PPP parliamentarian from Sukkur, also keep bleeping on NAB’s radar. Things, in short, are not good and comfortable for most of front ranking politicians, both from the PML-N and PPP.

They desperately needed to join hands to bounce back in power play. But the removal of Sanjrani through a motion of no confidence wouldn’t have helped there.

If you go by the logic of visible numbers only, Sanjrani should have resigned the day, motion of no confidence was submitted against him. He hanged on, simply because swayed by unforgiving obsessions, the Imran government expressed the resolve of protecting him. And everything is justified when it comes to love and war.

In previous columns, I had mentioned that “at least 15 senators,” mostly from the PML-N and some from the PPP, were relentlessly chased by the government’s handlers of parliamentary business. The nonstop series of discreet meetings visibly delivered Thursday.

Taking advantage of the secret balloting, nine opposition senators clearly voted in favour of Sanjrani. Five committed the deliberate-looking spoiling of the ballot paper to protect him. The opposition could only prove the support of 50 in the end, three short of hitting the target.

This number makes you wonder for sure. After all, when the motion of no confidence against Sanjrani was formally read in the House Thursday, 64 members from the opposition benches instantly stood to support it. A few minutes later, the “conscience” of 14 tickled to motivate them to stamping otherwise in secure solitude. And the government savoured the last laugh.

Overwhelmed with the joy of victory, the PTI spokespersons disregarded the fact that their counter move to get even by pushing a vote of no confidence against Salim Mandviwala had been defeated as well. During the counting, the government could only show the support of 32 senators.

Even the secret balloting and targeted buying or bullying failed to furnish an empowering edge for the government in the Senate. That remains the bad news, if you care remembering compulsions of dispensing the legislative business. One needs to underline the said compulsions in a broader and long term context.

We have to keep in mind, for example, that while approving a bailout package for Pakistan, the IMF had categorically and publicly asked to ensure the smooth completion of its 39-month long programme, a plethora of new laws should be passed.

The required legislation also needs to ensure complete autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan and firmly prevent and punish money laundering. With the support of only 32 senators, clearly shown Thursday, the Imran government will surely not be able to get the required laws passed from the Senate, in a smooth manner.

In spite of succeeding in its attempt to protect Sanjrani, the PTI government still needs to persuade more opposition senators to help it draft and deliver laws that the IMF requires to continue funding the bailout package for Pakistan.

After being defeated for attempting to remove Sanjrani, the number-strong opposition will certainly turn bitter and more vicious. For the moment, though, the government is justified in feeling jubilant. The opposition parties are bound to point fingers at each other for many days to come while trying to locate the real source of their humiliation Thursday.

The survival of Mandviwala as the Deputy Chairman has already motivated many PML-N supporters to question the PPP’s “sincerity.”

Talking to this correspondent, some of them instantly named and blamed Asif Ali Zardari and “the games” he is alleged for being “addicted to” for what had happened at the Senate Thursday.

Doing this, none of them seemed willing to consider the fear, Rana Sanaullah’s arrest with serious charges of drug trafficking might have triggered among the PML-N senators.

Suffice is to say that from now on, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would find it extremely difficult to sustain the feeling of growing unity amongst the ranks of the PML-N and the PPP.

The embarrassing but almost loud surfacing of “conscience-driven” turncoats within the opposition parties will certainly hit the PML-N more. An overwhelming majority of its so-called “vote bank” has already been feeling bitter about the “lacklustre performance” of MNAs, who had reached the National Assembly through viciously contested elections of July 2018. Whispers of a “forward bloc,” surfacing from within the PML-N also remained nonstop. Neither in the National Assembly nor in the Punjab Assembly, however, even a single member or a group of members elected on the PML-N ticket, appeared willing to switch sides, so far.

The secret balloting in the Senate Thursday has surely exposed the vulnerable sides of the PML-N. Its President, Shehbaz Sharif, needs double check his ranks. And if he fails to act effectively, the hawkish camp of the PML-N would be left with no choice but to start considering Maulana Fazlur Rehman and its planned march on Islamabad far more seriously.