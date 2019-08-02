Share:

While responding to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue, External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar on Friday has said that any discussion on the matter will only be held with Pakistan.

The minister took to social networking website, Twitter, and told that he has already conveyed to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in clear terms that talks on Kashmir conflict will only be bilateral with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Indian media claimed that its government has decided to deploy 25,000 more army soldiers in the occupied Kashmir.

Earlier today, Donald Trump once again offered to mediate Kashmir dispute and said, “It’s really up to Modi (to accept the offer of mediation). If they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene."

He also praised Pakistani and Indian prime ministers Imran Khan and Narendra Modi respectively and called them fantastic persons.