MULTAN - Dozens of teachers took out a big rally from Nawan Shehr Chowk on Thursday against the government’s plan to give educational institutions under the supervision of local governments.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands, the teachers marched up to Multan Press Club and carried out non-stop sloganeering against the government. The protesters warned that the teachers from across the province would march towards Lahore and stage a sit-in outside Punjab Assembly if the government did not withdraw its decision.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial senior vice president of PTU Rana Altaf, Ch Masood Gujjar, Tahir Warraich and others said that a Supreme Council had been constituted to make the protest drive successful. They added that in first phase protest rallies would be held at all tehsil and district headquarters while in second phase the teachers would march on Lahore.

They said that the decisions made by the Supreme Council at Murree meeting would be implemented in letter and spirit. They said that the ill-advised decision would completely ruin education in Punjab and turn the educational institutions into political rings. They said that the educational system was being ruined under a conspiracy.

31 POINTS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF FREE SAPLINGS

The divisional administration has set up 31 points in Multan division to distribute free plants as over 15,000 saplings will be given to the people for free under Plant for Pakistan drive.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, the Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu said that the plantation drive had been kicked off in Multan and 460,000 saplings would be planted in just monsoon season. He added that the divisional administration had set the target of planting four million saplings for this year. He said that the plantation drive had been launched with the collaboration of NGOs and civil society. He stressed upon the officials of all government departments to play their role in making drive successful.

Chief Conservator Forests Syed Muhammad Ajmal Raheem said that over 33,000 saplings would be planted in Multan division under the drive. He added that every individual should play his role in making the drive successful.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir khattak said that the best way to celebrate independence day this year was to turn our surroundings green with plants and trees. He added that all of us should take ongoing plantation drive as our personal initiative instead of a government launched campaign.

SANITARY WORKERS

TO BE ADMINISTERED

ANTI-HEPATITIS VACCINE

Over 1740 workers of Solid Waste Management Company will be vaccinated for the prevention of hepatitis.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak said on Thursday the vaccination of sanitation staff would be done for free. He directed the health officials to get the blood screening of the sanitation workers done at Shahbaz Sharif General Hospital done forthwith and start their vaccination. He further said that the workers with positive test results would be given treatment facility for free. He said that sanitary workers played key role in keeping the city clean and it was our responsibility to take care of them. He said that the medical superintendent of Shahbaz Sharif hospital had been issued direction for the vaccination of the workers.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting, the DC directed the Solid Waste Company officials to finalise sanitation plan for Eidul Azha. He further asked them to launch a media drive to create awareness among masses on the topic of disposal of animal remains.

The manager operations of the company told on this occasion that a sanitation plan at the level of union council had been evolved and 86 pick ups as well as 166 loader rickshaws would be hired. He added that under the plan one pick up and two rickshaws would be deployed to collect animal remains from each union council.

He said that the rickshaws and pick ups would be hired for three days. He disclosed that 14 collection points would be set up in the town and entire machinery of the company would be on road during Eid.