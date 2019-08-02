Share:

Rawalpindi - Three men including a land revenue officer were shot dead by unidentified assailants in different parts of the district, sources said on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem while the police have registered cases against the killers, they said.

According to sources, the land revenue officer ChaudhryTahir was travelling in a car in Thallian Village when two unidentified assailants riding on motorcycle opened firing on him. In result, Tahir sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, they said.

They added that the killers managed to escape from the scene while Rescue 1122 moved the body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy. Police also reached at the crime scene and collected evidences besides filing a murder case against the killers. The reason behind the murder is told to be an old enmity, said a police officer while talking to The Nation.

In the second incident, unidentified attackers gunned down a 71-year-old man near Police Station Cantt. A passerby alerted the police which came on the scene and took the body into custody. Later, the body was shifted to DHQ Hospital where the deceased was identified as Mobeen. Police are trying to trace out the killers, they said.

In Sadiqabad, an incident of firing took place outside petrol pump in Chah Sultan during which a man was killed while a woman sustained critical bullet injury. Waris Khan police rushed to the crime scene to collect evidences. According to a police officer, the man and woman were returning from district courts after attending hearing in a marriage dissolution case when they came under heavy gun fire. The victims were rushed to BBH by the Rescue 1122.