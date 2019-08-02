Share:

US President Donald Trump has again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute.

“If they [Pakistan and India] wanted somebody to intervene or to help them,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter at the White House about his earlier offer to mediate the Kashmir issue , “I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I spoke, frankly, to India about it. But that’s been going on, that battle, for a long time."

The US president was referring to his meeting last week with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where he had offered to help to resolve the Kashmir issue .

India had rejected the offer making it clear that there can't be any third-party intervention on the issue. However, Pakistan welcomed it.

“Well, that’s up to — it’s really up to Prime Minister Modi. And I met with Prime Minister Khan; I got along great with — I think they’re a fantastic people, Khan and Modi. I mean, I would imagine they can get along very well,” he said.

Trump added, “If I can — if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene.”

Pakistan has often sought third-party mediation in the decades-old dispute which has cost tens of thousands of lives, but the idea is anathema to India, which insists the issue can only be resolved bilaterally.

Trump had set off a political storm in India by claiming during a meeting in Washington PM Imran that Modi had asked him two weeks ago to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

"I will say that we have a very good relationship with India. I know that your relationship was strained a little bit … maybe a lot," Trump had said. "But we will be talking about India, it will be a big part of the conversation today."

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know," the US president had added.