SHIKARPUR - Two minor girls were shot dead in firing over an alleged hostility at village Jawab-pur between two groups of Chandio community men, in the limits of Dakhan Police Station, some 30 kilometers away from here, at midnight, on Thursday. Altaf Shah, an official of concerned police station, elaborated that two minor girls identified as Soonah, 10, and Maira, 8, were shot dead in firing. Following on the information, area police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Garhi Yasin Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsies and handed over to their heirs after conducting necessary medical legal formalities. Shah further said that area police on the complaint of Ms Rasheeda, wife of Hub Ali Chandio and mother of deceased Soonah, lodged an FIR [24/2019] under section 302/337/148/149 & H2 against same community persons in which she has stated that a dozen armed assailants stormed the houses and opened firing on them which resulting both girls killed in the nick of time and linked the incident with murder of Niaz Chandio which took place a few days back in Ratodero area of Larkana and termed both the girls were killed owing to revenge, she stated in an FIR, said Altaf Shah. Shah further said that the area police made strategy to investigate the incident of killing thoroughly to confirm veracity of both murders.

Girl dies - One minor girl identified as Nazeera, 3, died while four others sustained profound injuries when a wall of house collapsed on them in village Rahim Abad, area of Khanpur tehsil of Shikarpur, on Thursday.

Locals, rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur for autopsy and injured for medical treatment from where body of deceased girl handed over to her relatives while injured were admitted there.

After the sad incident locals expressed their deep sorrow and prayed for patience of the bereaved family members.