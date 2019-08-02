Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday slammed federal government for increasing petroleum prices for the month of August.

Condemning the government, Wahab said that the failed government had given nothing to the people except inflation and unemployment. He said than unjust rise in the oil prices would consequently result in the increase of the prices of other essential commodities. He suggested that Tehreek-i-Insaaf should change its name to Tehreek-i-Revenge as it had continued to exploit the poor people. Only U-turns were taken during the past twelve months, if added.

Barrister Murtaza said that the urban areas of the Sindh province suffered severe loadshedding during the recent rains. He said that although Hesco was responsible for the suffering of the people but unjustly Sindh Government was censured. He said that the death of 20 people in Karachi especially the video of the two children who died due to electrocution was extremely painful.

He said that the federal government instead of helping out the Sindh government in these testing times trumpeted that it was not their responsibility. Wahab said that even when not only that the Federal Government owned nearly 25 percent share of K-Electric the Board of Directors also belonged to it yet it was claiming that it was not its responsibility.

Wahab said that someone had lost their son and some lost their father and brother all owing to the carelessness of the K-Electric. He that the Sindh government would ask question and the Nepra should question the administration about the what it had done to improve the infrastructure of the utility. He said that Umer Ayub who was also a minister during the dictator’s regime could not justify his criticism over the Sindh Govt.

Wahab said the Karachi lost its children due to electrocution even when it was paying handsome amount to national exchequer. He said that the Sindh government would fully assist and support the affectees as and when they went to court of law to seek justice. He said the leaders of the PTI should stop shedding crocodile’s tears and criticising the Sindh government while sitting in their AC rooms in Islamabad.

Barrister Wahab said that if anyone was there on the roads during two days of rain it was Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Local Government Minister. The adviser said that the Mayor and the DMCs claimed before the rainfall that all the Nullas had been cleared. He said that if that was true when why the situation got bad to worse constantly. The Prime Minister had announced 162 billing package for the metropolis but no relief had been provided so far, he added. He said that the time had come that Princes of PTI should come out of Tweeting World and face the reality. While describing the performance of Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that actions were being taken to vacate the government land in district Malir and elsewhere. While the illegal hydrants were also being demolished, he added.