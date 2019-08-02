Share:

The moon of Zil-Hajj 1440 has been sighted and the Eidul Azha will be celebrated on August 12. This has been announced by central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

Zil-Hajj is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place. Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced this year’s dates for Eidul Azha and the beginning of the Islamic month of Muharram, according to Hijri Calendar.

In a tweet, the minister said that this year, Eidul Azha will fall on Monday, Aug 12, while the month of Muharram, which marks the start of the Islamic year, will commence on Sunday, Sept 1.