Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has said that long-term coordinated efforts are needed to resolve the issues of Karachi.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that he went to Karachi on the instructions of the Prime Minister and inspected the damage caused by the rains. On the issues of Karachi, I had three meetings with the Chief Minister and two meetings with the Governor of Sindh.

Chairman NDMA said that rains are likely in Karachi from August 7 to 9. Massive work will begin tomorrow morning. However, for long term planning, everyone has to sit down. The local corps has been given the responsibility to provide immediate relief to the people.

Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said that the problems of Karachi need to be understood. Stakeholders will have to come together to find a lasting solution to the problem. We have to give relief to the people as a team. At the moment we are trying to reduce the damage in the coming rains.

He said that encroachments on the canals of Karachi are very high. We have to move forward after seeing the legal and illegal encroachments. Drainage channels are reduced to 3 to 4 meters. There are things that can be done to reduce the damage.

He said that 20,000 tons of solid waste is being collected daily in Karachi. Solid waste is a source of revenue all over the world but a nuisance to us.