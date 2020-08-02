Share:

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,620,419, including 154,361 fatalities and 1,461,885 recoveries.

India and Brazil are in second and third place in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases after the US.

Brazil now has a total of 2,707,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 45,392 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

India, having reached 1,695,988 cases, comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Throughout the world, 289,321 COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.